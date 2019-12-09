FREMONT (CBS SF) — A pet transport van that was stolen Monday morning with 25-30 rescue dogs inside has been recovered by police in Oakland.

The company D&J’s Pet Transport reported the van being stolen on its Facebook page shortly before 6:30 a.m., saying their white 2016 Ford Transit 350 van had been stolen in Fremont sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday night and 3 a.m. Monday morning.

The driver had stopped at a Fremont motel and was staying there. He had left the van running to keep the air on for the dogs when it was stolen.

The company’s post said that the van had “about 25 dogs in it.”

At around 11:30 a.m., police in Oakland reported that the stolen van had been recovered with 25-30 dogs inside after officers spotted the vehicle and made a traffic stop.

Authorities later confirmed that the vehicle was stopped at 81st Avenue and Olive Street in the Arroyo Viejo neighborhood of Oakland.

Van stolen early this morning from the City of Fremont with 25-30 rescue dogs inside. Oakland Police in partnership with Fremont Police share information about the theft. Oakland Police observe the stolen van and make a traffic stop with dogs inside. pic.twitter.com/sIsL51YvBe — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 9, 2019

Police arrested one person. Authorities were working with Oakland Animal Control and Fremont police to locate all of the dogs. Oakland police asked that anyone who purchased a dog from a fan in Fremont or Oakland on Monday morning to get in touch with police.