By Hoodline

A new bar and restaurant, specializing in cocktails and small plates, has debuted in the neighborhood. Taking over the old Marengo space, the fresh arrival to the Marina, called Solstice, is located at 1980 Union St.

On the menu at Solstice, guests will find an assortment of small plates and shareables, from wings seasoned with Mayan spices to crab cakes served with sweet and spicy slaw. Other menu items include lamb meatballs, fried calamari, a selection of salads, and sandwiches like the Juicy Lucy burger stuffed with herb cream cheese.

The bar at Solstice mixes up more than a dozen classic and signature cocktails, including a Caribbean Old Fashioned made with rum, a peach mint julep and a house espresso martini made with cold brew coffee. On the weekend, Solstice serves a full menu of sweet and savory brunch classics, and the space, which features back patio seating, is available to book for private events (see the business’s website for more details).

With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Kevin T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 8, wrote, “Delicious food, great drinks … ”

Yelper Duncan W. noted, “Solstice is a great/much-needed addition to Union Street! The staff is extremely friendly, and the food/drinks were delicious.”

Head on over to check it out: Solstice is open from 5 p.m.–2 a.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 3 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.–2 a.m. on weekends. (It’s closed on Monday.)

