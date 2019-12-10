The estimated economic impact of losing the convention is $64 million over the next three years, according to an email from the San Francisco Travel Association, cited by CNBC.
The OpenWorld convention, used by the company to unveil new technology and products to developers from across the globe, has been held at San Francisco’s Moscone Center for the last two decades.
The decision to move OpenWorld from its longtime Moscone Center home comes in the same year city leaders celebrated the completion of a four-year, $551 million expansion to the Moscone Center.
Last year, a Chicago-based medical group, which had been holding its semi-annual convention in the city since the 1980s, moved its event to Los Angeles on account of San Francisco’s highly-publicized struggles with homelessness, drugs, waste and property crime, particularly automobile break-ins.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed acknowledged the challenges the city has in keeping conventions from looking elsewhere.
“San Francisco is a world-class city, and countless conventions continue to return here year after year. It’s no secret that like so many other cities across the country, we face challenges around homelessness, which is why we’re continuing to invest in more Navigation Centers and affordable housing to help people off the streets and into housing,” said Breed in an emailed statement. “At the same time, we know that the high cost of hotel rooms is a real challenge for conventions, and I’m hoping to work with SF Travel and the Hotel Council to address that because we don’t want the cost of staying here to discourage people from visiting and experiencing all that San Francisco has to offer.”
