



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Unified School District Board President was publicly served with a notice of intent to recall her from her position at a community meeting Tuesday night, according to an Oakland teacher.

OUSD Board President Jody London was served the noticed by a parent in the group Oakland Is Not For Sale at a community meeting held at Emerson Elementary School.

Earlier in the meeting, London announced that the school district board would announce a $15 million budget cut for the 2020-21 school year at its meeting Wednesday night, according to Craig Gordon, a teacher also with Oakland Is Not For Sale.

Gordon said many at the meeting were shocked by London’s announcement.

As London spoke, parents and teachers held up photos of a violent incident involving OUSD police at an October board meeting, where protesters fought against the district’s plan to close or merge public schools.

OUSD police put up barriers and video was captured of them being physical with the protesters.

Saru Jayaraman was among those involved in the scuffle and says she requires major knee surgery due to it.

“And proceeded to descend upon us with their metal batons, beating up parents and teachers who are here today and even pushing one 9-year-old child,” said Jayaraman in November. She is one of the nine Oakland parents who filed a legal claim against the school district.

Jayaraman says she was thrown to the ground by an officer, tearing her ACL, MCL, meniscus and damaging her bone.

On Tuesday, Jayaraman walked to the front of the room and announced that Oakland Is Not For Sale gathered enough petition signatures to serve London with the notice of intent to recall her from her school board seat, Gordon said.

“You should be held responsible for beating up parents and teachers who are trying to speak up and stop their kids’ school closures. So we have collected enough signatures to serve you with notice of intent for your recall,” Jayaraman said as she served London the notice.

KPIX 5 reached out to OUSD Tuesday evening but they did not respond for comment.