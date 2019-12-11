SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART is reporting 20-minute delays systemwide Wednesday afternoon because of wet weather combined with trackway equipment problems near the Daly City station.

At around 1 p.m., the SF BART Alert Twitter account posted the first of several messages about equipment issues delaying travel between the Glen Park and Daly City stations.

There is a 20-minute delay between Glen Park and Daly City on the San Francisco Line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City, and all East Bay directions due to an equipment problem on the track. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) December 11, 2019

At around 1:30 p.m., the account posted that service was recovering from the earlier equipment problem.

Bart is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a 20-minute delay on the San Francisco Line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City, and all East Bay directions due to an earlier equipment problem on the track between Daly City and Balboa Park. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) December 11, 2019

Nearly an hour later, the @SFBART Twitter account clarified that crews were manually cranking switches and clearing interlockings to address the ongoing train control issues.

Crews are currently deployed near Daly City to crank switches and clear interlockings to correct current train control issues. https://t.co/VjfRsYA5cH — SFBART (@SFBART) December 11, 2019

BART issued an advisory shortly after 2:15 p.m. about the more widespread delays attributed both to the rainy weather and the previously reported equipment issues.

Due to inclimate weather and trackway equipment problems near Daly City, there is a systemwide 20-minute delay. We apologize for the inconvenience. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) December 11, 2019

There is no estimate immediately available for when normal service will resume.