Filed Under:Balboa Park, BART, BART Delays, Daly City, equipment issues, Glen Park, Inclement weather, weather

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART is reporting 20-minute delays systemwide Wednesday afternoon because of wet weather combined with trackway equipment problems near the Daly City station.

At around 1 p.m., the SF BART Alert Twitter account posted the first of several messages about equipment issues delaying travel between the Glen Park and Daly City stations.

At around 1:30 p.m., the account posted that service was recovering from the earlier equipment problem.

Nearly an hour later, the @SFBART Twitter account clarified that crews were manually cranking switches and clearing interlockings to address the ongoing train control issues.

BART issued an advisory shortly after 2:15 p.m. about the more widespread delays attributed both to the rainy weather and the previously reported equipment issues.

There is no estimate immediately available for when normal service will resume.

