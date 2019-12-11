MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Caltrain was reporting that trains were delayed nearly an hour after a trespassing pedestrian was struck Wednesday afternoon, according to transit officials.
At approximately 3:15 p.m., the southbound #152 train hit an adult male who was trespassing on the tracks near the Castro Street grade crossing in Mountain View.
Emergency personnel arrived at the scene the man was taken to a local hospital for observation. There was no word on his condition.
There were approximately 300 passengers on the train involved with the incident, but no injuries were reported on the train.
As of 4 p.m., Caltrain was still reporting a 52 minute delay.
