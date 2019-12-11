SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three people were facing federal charges Wednesday after investigators linked the fentanyl deaths of a father and 13-month-old in Santa Rosa to drug dealers in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district, prosecutors said.

U.S. Attorney David Anderson told reporters that Leanna Zamora, Lindsay Williams and Shane Cratty have been charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in the fatal overdoses of 29-year-old Patrick O’Neill and his son Liam.

On Sept. 14th, the toddler’s mother discovered O’Neill and the her child unresponsive when she came to check on them at a western Santa Rosa house after O’Neill failed to drop off Liam with her sister.

When officers arrived at the house in the 200 block of Darek Drive, they found O’Neill and the baby lying next to each other on the floor of a back bedroom. Despite lifesaving efforts by medical personnel, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

O’Neill died two days later in a Santa Rosa hospital without regaining consciousness. Police said they found items in the home “consistent with narcotic use.”

Santa Rosa police had arrested Williams and Zamora on Sept. 18 on local charges related to the deaths.

In an affidavit released supporting Wednesday’s charges, DEA Special Agent Evan Ferguson detailed the deaths and how the father obtained the drugs. He said investigators found “two scraps of aluminum foil, a straw, a lighter, and a chunk of a white substance.”