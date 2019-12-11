



PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested for stabbing his coworker at a Palo Alto business on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At around 2:20 p.m., police received reports of a stabbing at Rubrik, located at 1001 Page Mill Road. Upon investigation, police discovered that there was a physical confrontation between two of the employees, who worked as outside contractors in the mailroom.

The suspect, 21-year-old Lionel Munoz of Milpitas, stabbed the victim from behind in a surprise attack while in the mailroom, police said. Munoz then chased the victim outside, but the victim ran back inside and the door was locked by another alert employee so Munoz couldn’t continue the attack.

Police arrived at the scene and found Munoz in the parking lot still holding the knife. He was taken into custody without incident around 2:25 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds, but the injuries weren’t life-threatening, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating a motive behind the attack.

Munoz was booked into San Jose Main Jail for felony attempted murder.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413.