



ANTIOCH (CBS SF) –The allegedly disgruntled mother who drove her car into an Antioch barber following the haircut he gave her son has turned herself into authorities, Antioch police said Wednesday.

28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo of Brentwood fled the scene with her two sons after the incident last Wednesday, and a Bay Area-wide search ensued.

Brian Martin, the victim and barber at Delta Barbershop, underwent surgery for severe leg injuries after Delgadillo deliberately ran him over.

“I’m recovering, I’m in a little bit of pain,” he said. “The surgery went well and I’m extremely optimistic,” Martin said.

Martin told KPIX 5 on Friday that Delgadillo had brought her 7-year-old son in for a haircut. The boy squirmed, which resulted in a small nick on the child’s neck. Martin said the boy’s mother was pleasant and didn’t notice it until she got home.

RELATED:

“She was happy with it, but she wasn’t happy that I tried to calm him down when he was squirming in the chair,” Martin recalled. “And so she came back and showed me this little scratch and I said, ‘What can I do about that? There’s nothing I can do.’ It didn’t bleed or anything like that, it was a tiny scratch…I just couldn’t deescalate it.”

Martin said right before she slammed her car into him, Delgadillo was “looking right at him” and was screaming.

Martin’s business partner Dustin Souders believes a beam at the corner of the shop stopped the car’s forward momentum and may have saved Martin’s life.

Delgadillo was booked into Martinez County Jail, Antioch police said. Police did not say Wednesday evening what charges she may be facing.