OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officers responding to an alert of gunfire in an Oakland neighborhood late Tuesday discovered a woman in a car with a fatal head wound.
Oakland police said they received a ShotSpotter system notification around 9 p.m. of gunfire in the area of 98th Avenue near E Street.
They discovered the woman in a vehicle who was found dead inside. The vehicle appeared to have been involved in a collision. Investigators said they did not know if the woman died before or after the collision.
Neighbors have told police they heard the sound of numerous gunshots.
No other details about the victim have been released and the incident remains under investigation. Currently, no information about a suspect or suspects have been released.
