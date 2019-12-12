CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A major delay exists on BART Thursday afternoon between the Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek stations due to an equipment problem on the track and the wet weather, BART officials said.

The transit service’s @SFBARTAlert Twitter account had initially posted about a track issue late Thursday morning.

A follow-up post at 2:40 p.m. indicated there was police activity in San Francisco affecting service in addition to the ongoing equipment issue and inclement weather.

The delay was in effect as of 3:35 p.m. on the Antioch line in both the Antioch and San Francisco International Airport directions.

 

BART officials said some switches weren’t working correctly and trains were running slower due to the rain.

The transit system reported similar problems on Wednesday when an equipment issue at the Daly City station and rain caused delays across the system.

