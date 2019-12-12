WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A major delay exists on BART Thursday afternoon between the Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek stations due to an equipment problem on the track and the wet weather, BART officials said.

The transit service’s @SFBARTAlert Twitter account had initially posted about a track issue late Thursday morning.

There is a 10-minute delay between Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek in the Antioch and SFO directions due to an equipment problem on the track. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) December 12, 2019

A follow-up post at 2:40 p.m. indicated there was police activity in San Francisco affecting service in addition to the ongoing equipment issue and inclement weather.

There is a 10-minute delay at San Francisco stations in the East Bay direction due to police activity and wet weather conditions. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) December 12, 2019

The delay was in effect as of 3:35 p.m. on the Antioch line in both the Antioch and San Francisco International Airport directions.

There is a major delay between Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to an equipment problem on the track and weather related conditions. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) December 12, 2019

BART officials said some switches weren’t working correctly and trains were running slower due to the rain.

The transit system reported similar problems on Wednesday when an equipment issue at the Daly City station and rain caused delays across the system.