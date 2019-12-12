SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — A 70-year-old San Carlos man has been arrested on felony assault and hit-and-run charges following a confrontation over an El Camino Real parking spot, authorities announced Thursday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department said Douglas Caraway had been detained and booked into county jail.

Investigators said the incident took place on Wednesday at approximately 6:29 p.m. The female victim in her 50s was attempting to back into a parking space on El Camino Real when Caraway partially maneuvered his vehicle into the space behind the her.

The woman then exited her vehicle and confronted Caraway. An argument ensued.

Caraway then allegedly put his vehicle into gear, and at a very slow speed, drove forward and struck the victim on the side of her left leg. Caraway then stopped his vehicle and the verbal argument continued.

Out of fear, investigators said, the victim backed up a few steps from the front of Caraway’s vehicle but Caraway, once again, drove his vehicle forward and made contact with her left leg.

Caraway then parked his vehicle along the west curb of El Camino Real and confronted the victim. He provided the victim his full name, date of birth and told the victim that if she called the police, they could contact him at the King Chuan Chinese Restaurant.

He then left the area, on foot, and the victim called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Deputies responded and spoke with the victim who had pain in her left leg, but declined medical attention. Deputies located Caraway at the King Chuan Restaurant where he was escorted outside and placed under arrest.

Anyone who might have information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.