



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco announced Thursday evening that the department’s Homicide Cold Case Unit and the SFPD Missing Persons Unit have identified the previously unknown 14-year-old female victim in a 1976 cold case homicide.

In early 2019 the two units conducted a joint investigation into the death of Jane Doe #40, whose body was found in San Francisco in 1976 and was eventually determined to be the victim of a homicide.

On Thursday, police announced the identity of the victim as a 14-year-old New Jersey girl named Judy Gifford.

According to New Jersey State Police, on October 1, 1976, a man walking his dog discovered a body when he spotted a hand protruding from the sand behind a pumping station at Lake Merced in San Francisco.

Detectives later determined that the victim was a young Asian female whose remains were found with distinctive jewelry, including a gold chain and owl pendant necklace, which were found in her pocket. Her death was ruled a homicide, and her remains were unidentified for the past 43 years.

After combing through missing persons’ cases, police investigators located a missing person report made in 2017 by Gifford’s half-brother William Shin regarding her disappearance. She was believed to have disappeared from San Francisco in the same time frame as the 1976 homicide.

In June of this year, an SFPD investigator with the department’s Missing Persons Unit contacted authorities in New Jersey to request assistance in obtaining a DNA sample from Gifford’s paternal aunt Ogee Gifford for comparison to Jane Doe #40.

The California Department of Justice Missing Persons Laboratory compared the familial DNA obtained from Gifford’s relatives with the remains of Jane Doe #40 and confirmed the familial relationship.

San Francisco police said that although the missing person case is closed, the homicide case remains open.

Int the press release announcing the identity of the victim, the San Francisco Police Department thanked the New Jersey State Police Department and Anne Arundel County Police Department for their assistance.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance or death of Judy Gifford is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tippers may remain anonymous.