MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A man who tried to make a citizen’s arrest of the mayor of Martinez was arrested on suspicion of battery Thursday afternoon after a tussle with officers, police said.

Martinez police said officers responded at 3:21 p.m. after Eli Dominguez apparently tried to arrest Mayor Rob Schroder in front of his insurance business on the 600 block of Main Street in the city’s downtown area.

Dominguez had said something about filming for the holiday season, Cpl. Craig Schnabel said.

A police officer arrived and tried to detain Dominguez and a citizen pitched in.

Other officers arrived and Dominguez allegedly bit a sergeant who sought medical treatment for the bite. Dominguez was eventually detained and taken to a hospital.

Police booked Dominguez in the county jail on suspicion of battery on the mayor and officer, threats and a probation violation, Schnabel said.

According to the Martinez News-Gazette, Dominguez regularly attends City Council meetings, often speaking at the podium during public comment periods. During one recent meeting, Dominguez said he was going to make a citizen’s arrest of councilmembers because he felt his civil rights had been violated, the News-Gazette reported.

