NAPA (CBS SF) — A dispute inside a downtown Napa bar early Friday ended in gunfire that left two men hospitalized with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Napa police said they were called to Downtown Joe’s Brew Pub in the 900 block of Main Street around 1:05 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rendered medical assistance on the scene and then transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment.

While police were on the scene of the shooting, they got reports of a second victim arriving at Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment.

There was no immediate update on the condition of either man

Police said their preliminary investigation shows that an argument between two groups inside the bar spilled over to the outside where gunfire erupted.

Detectives with the Napa Police Department’s Investigation Team and Special Enforcement Unit were investigating. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about this this matter was asked to contact Detective Josh Toney at 707-257-9507 or JToney@cityofnapa.org.

The public can also submit a confidential web tip at Tip411 or text a tip to Tip411.