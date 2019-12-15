PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A fire behind a chimney flue at a Petaluma house Sunday night caused an estimated $50,000 to the house but resulted in no injuries, a battalion chief said.
Firefighters responded shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday to a two-story house in the 1800 block of Adobe Creek Drive on Petaluma’s east side, said Chad Costa, a battalion chief with the Petaluma Fire Department.
14 of his firefighters, and a crew from the nearby Rancho Adobe department, had the fire out in about 15 minutes, he said.
The fire, Costa said, started behi8nd a gas-fueled fireplace insert. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the wall near the chimney to put out the fire, which spread in the wall a short distance from the chimney.
Fire crews will probably be on the scene until approximately midnight, Costa said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
