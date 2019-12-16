Comments
LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Los Gatos on Monday morning, a police sergeant said.
The collision was reported at about 11:40 a.m. on Blossom Hill Road, across the street from Blossom Hill Elementary School, Sgt. Jamie Field said.
The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Field said.
Officers remained at the scene to investigate the collision as of 3:30 p.m., she said. More details were not immediately available.
