



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A new study on the health effects of e-cigarettes shows vaping significantly increases the risk of developing chronic lung diseases, according to University of California, San Francisco researchers.

The study, published in the latest issue of American Journal of Preventive Medicine, also found that people who vaped and also smoked tobacco – which is what researchers say most adult e-cigarette users do – were at an even higher risk of developing chronic lung disease than those who only smoke or only vape.

“Dual users – the most common use pattern among people who use e-cigarettes – get the combined risk of e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes, so they’re actually worse off than tobacco smokers,” said lead researcher Stanton Glantz, PhD, Director of the UCSF Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education.

UCSF said the report is the first longitudinal study using a sample representative of the entire U.S. adult population linking e-cigarettes to respiratory illnesses such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Previous studies found associations between e-cigarette use and lung disease at a single point in time, which made it impossible for researchers to say whether lung disease was being caused by e-cigarettes or if people with lung disease were more likely to use e-cigarettes, researchers said.

This new study followed people who did not have lung disease and who used e-cigarettes and smoked; following them for three years. UCSF said this type of study provides stronger evidence of a causal link between adult e-cigarette use and lung diseases than prior studies.

“We concluded that e-cigarettes are harmful on their own, and the effects are independent of smoking conventional tobacco,” Glantz said.

E-cigarette users were found to be 1.3 times more likely to develop chronic lung disease, while tobacco smokers increased their risk by a factor of 2.6.

The risk multiplied for for dual users, tripling the risk of developing lung disease.

“Switching from conventional cigarettes to e-cigarettes exclusively could reduce the risk of lung disease, but very few people do it,” said Glantz. “For most smokers, they simply add e-cigarettes and become dual users, significantly increasing their risk of developing lung disease above just smoking.”