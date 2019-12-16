FOSTER CITY (CBS SF) — Sophisticated hackers have been able to access gas pump point-of-sale systems, possibly compromising the security of personal data and passwords of millions of credit card customers, VISA announced Monday.

The Foster City-based credit card company has issued a security alert, warning consumers to keep on eye on the charges posted on their accounts.

VISA said its security experts have uncovered three “unique attacks targeting merchant point-of-sale systems that were likely carried out by sophisticated cybercrime groups.”

Two of those security breaches included gas pumps and a third was at a hospitality merchant. The company did not identity any of the three victim companies by name.

VISA did, however, identify one of the hackers — FIN8.

“FIN8 is a financially motivated threat group active since at least 2016 and often targets the POS environments of retail, restaurant, and hospitality

merchants to harvest payment account data,” Visa said in a statement.

VISA said the FIN8 attacks involved payment systems using just credit card magnetic stripe readers — not systems that read chip-enabled credit cards with a personal identification number.

The credit card company’s security experts said the POS attacks were much more sophisticated than credit card skimmers inserted unsuspectingly into gas pumps.

“This attack … differs significantly from skimming at fuel pumps, as the targeting of POS systems requires the (hackers) to access the merchant’s internal network, and takes more technical prowess than skimming attacks,” VISA said in a statement.

VISA didn’t say how many of its accounts may have been affected by the gas-station breaches.