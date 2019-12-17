CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Accident, Injuries, Lake Merced, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Seven people suffered minor to moderate injuries Tuesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lake Merced Boulevard and John Muir Drive, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The department tweeted out about the accident at around 11:20 a.m.

A total of three ambulances responded to the scene. Lake Merced Boulevard was blocked during the incident. Residents are being asked to avoid the area until the accident is cleared.

