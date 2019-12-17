SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Seven people suffered minor to moderate injuries Tuesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lake Merced Boulevard and John Muir Drive, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
The department tweeted out about the accident at around 11:20 a.m.
Vehicle collsion with 7 Patients (Multi- Casualty Incident) Lake Merced at John Muir injuries reported to be minor to moderate 3 ambulances and Rescue vehicles on scene AVOID AREA EXPECT DELAYS pic.twitter.com/NO2JaR8KQp
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 17, 2019
A total of three ambulances responded to the scene. Lake Merced Boulevard was blocked during the incident. Residents are being asked to avoid the area until the accident is cleared.
