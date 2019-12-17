By Hoodline

Visiting Gaskill, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Oakland neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a taqueria to a bike shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Gaskill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Cassave Restaurant And Taqueria

Topping the list is Cassave Restaurant and Taqueria. Situated at 5412 San Pablo Ave., Suite D (between 54th and 55th streets), this casual Mexican restaurant is the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 208 reviews on Yelp. Stop in for tacos, meat and seafood platters, as well as breakfast specials like chilaquiles.

2. Wolfhound

Next up is dive bar Wolfhound, located down the street at 5516 San Pablo Ave. (between 55th and 56th streets). Wolfhound offers cocktails and a rotating selection of 12 draft beers, as well as games of pool. Yelpers give it 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews.

3. Cosmic Cycles

Then there’s Cosmic Cycles, with 4.5 stars out of 42 Yelp reviews. In addition to new and used bicycles, this bike shop offers maintenance and repair services. Head over to 5651 San Pablo Ave. (between 57th and Aileen streets) to see for yourself.