RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A humanitarian organization on Tuesday called on federal authorities to investigate an assault on a Richmond resident who is a Sikh last weekend as a hate crime.

The organization United Sikhs, described as a “global United Nations-affiliated humanitarian non-profit” in a press release issued by the group, called for hate-crime charges to be brought against the suspect in the assault on 57-year-old Richmond resident Baljeet Singh Sidhu that happened early on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 15.

“It happened a block away from my home,” Sidhu told KPIX 5.

According to Sidhu, he was arriving home and parking his taxi near his residence after an overnight shift of driving when he was stopped by a man who initially asked Sidhu for a cigarette lighter, and then requested a ride.

Sidhu explained to the man that he had finished his shift wand wasn’t taking any more passengers as he exited the vehicle. The man walked away, but returned and attacked him with the lid from a barbecue and choking him.

“He held the door, and said ‘I got you,’ and hit me with a barbecue lid,” Sidhu said. “He choked me and we fell down on the ground.”

A mall security guard happened to be nearby and heard Sidhu call for help.

“After a few hits, I fell down, so he choked my neck from the back and he continued hitting me,” said Sidhu. “I shout for help. And I see the security vehicle and he listened, and he came.”

The security guard intervened and stopped the attack, calling for police. When Richmond police officers arrived, they found Sidhu on the ground.

Sidhu has said he doesn’t recollect much about the attacker due to the shock he felt from the assault, but Richmond police have obtained neighborhood surveillance video that may have captured the suspect.

So far in their investigation, Richmond police are classifying the incident as a violent street robbery, but not a hate crime.

When asked if the department was pursuing a hate-crime investigation, Richmond Police Sgt. Enrik Melgoza replied, “Not this time. There’s nothing to lead us to that aspect.”

Megloza said that, so far, there was no evidence to indicate a hate crime, though they are continuing with the assault investigation.

“It’s currently ongoing, canvassing the area, checking for any possible surveillance cameras and letting the detectives work,” said Melgoza.

United Sikhs is calling upon the FBI and the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into the assault because Sidhu believes he was attacked due to his appearance and religion.

Anyone with information related to the violent incident is urged to call the Richmond police department at (510) 233-1214.