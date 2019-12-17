OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Jorge Mena simply couldn’t believe his eyes, so he took a two-mile jog to calm his excitement.

A Bay Area line cook, who works two jobs to survive, Mena walked into Sana Market on Oakland’s Telegraph Avenue and decided to buy a $10 Cash in a Flash Scratchers® lottery ticket.

He began to scrape off the numbers. With each number, his heart began to race even faster. When the final number was exposed, Mena was stunned and felt faint. He had won $1 million before taxes.

The ticket has a multiplier built into it. When he scratched off the multiplier he realized he had won the $1 million prize.

Like many lottery winners, Mena initially went right back to work, but he found it tough to focus.

“I was thinking about the ticket quite a bit at work, but I had to focus on not making mistakes,” Mena said.

He said he now plans to quit at least one of his jobs.

Lottery officials said Mena declined to have his photo taken.

Sana Market will also collect a retailer bonus of $5,000 just for selling the winning ticket.