WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police in Walnut Creek announced Monday that they were led to the suspect in a recent burglary at a restaurant because the culprit left his phone at the scene of the crime.
According to a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, Walnut Creek police officers recently responded to a burglary at a restaurant that occurred during the evening. Upon investigating the scene, officers found the burglar had left his cell phone behind.
The device provide investigating officers with leads to his identity that matched the male seen on video breaking into the establishment.
Officers arrested the suspect, identified as Shane Traynor, for burglary when he came to the police department to retrieve his cell phone. Traynor was transported to the county jail in Martinez.
You must log in to post a comment.