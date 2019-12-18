SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly touching inappropriately an adult and a minor on a high school campus in San Rafael.
San Rafael police dispatch received a call at around 7:30 a.m. of an unwanted person on campus at Terra Linda High School.
Police said the man was seen talking to students on campus and following a student into a hallway. That student notified a teacher and the man was escorted to the administration office, police said.
School classrooms were locked as a precaution and the man was then escorted off campus. Shortly after that, a person reported they were inappropriately touched by the man, identified as 39-year-old Willie Jones of San Rafael, police said. Investigators determined there may have been two victims, one student and one Terra Linda staff member.
Jones was found later Wednesday morning in the area of the 1200 block of Lincoln Ave. in San Rafael and was taken into custody on charges of sexual battery.
San Rafael police said the investigation was ongoing.
