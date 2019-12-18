CLOVERDALE (CBS SF) — The northbound No. 2 lane of U.S. Highway 101 was closed at the South Cloverdale Boulevard off-ramp Wednesday morning when sodium hypochlorite leaked from a burning truck on the highway.

The California Highway Patrol reported the fire and leak at 6:18 a.m. and firefighters and hazardous materials crews responded around 7:10 a.m. The CHP said the tractor, not the tanker, caught fire.

The tanker truck was hauling chlorine when a fire started in the rear. Hazmat crew en route for a slow chlorine leak. Expect extended roadway closure. — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) December 18, 2019

The Cloverdale and Healdsburg fire departments, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Caltrans also responded to the hazmat spill, according to the Sonoma County Permit and Resource Management Department (Permit Sonoma).

Hazmat crews are expected to be at the scene into the afternoon, Permit Sonoma spokeswoman Maggie Fleming said.

Sodium hypochlorite is used for water purification and disinfection.

