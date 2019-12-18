IMPEACHMENT:Watch Live House Impeachment Debate And Historic Vote
CLOVERDALE (CBS SF) — The northbound No. 2 lane of U.S. Highway 101 was closed at the South Cloverdale Boulevard off-ramp Wednesday morning when sodium hypochlorite leaked from a burning truck on the highway.

The California Highway Patrol reported the fire and leak at 6:18 a.m. and firefighters and hazardous materials crews responded around 7:10 a.m. The CHP said the tractor, not the tanker, caught fire.

The Cloverdale and Healdsburg fire departments, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Caltrans also responded to the hazmat spill, according to the Sonoma County Permit and Resource Management Department (Permit Sonoma).

Hazmat crews are expected to be at the scene into the afternoon, Permit Sonoma spokeswoman Maggie Fleming said.

Sodium hypochlorite is used for water purification and disinfection.

 

