OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A armed robbery suspect rammed a police car in Oakland Thursday while trying to elude officers, with the collision causing a minor vegetation fire, authorities said.

Oakland police said officers tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in connection with an armed robbery investigation on the 4000 block of Burckhalter Dr. in the Millsmont neighborhood in East Oakland just south of the MacArthur Freeway.

Oakland Police attempt to make a traffic enforcement stop in connection with an armed robbery vehicle (4000 Berckhalter). Driver rams police car, resulting in a grass fire. Suspect arrested/gun recovered and fire extinguished. Keeping our community safe. pic.twitter.com/k8JBdP4au6 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 19, 2019

The location is on a dead end street a block north of Burckhalter Elementary School. Police said the collision with the patrol vehicle resulted in a grass fire at the end of the cul-de-sac.

A number of streets were closed in the area.

Police said the driver was arrested and a gun was recovered. It appeared the fire was quickly contained and there were no injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.