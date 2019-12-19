



DAVIS (CBS13) – A suspect was shot and killed by police in Davis who were responding to a domestic disturbance call early Thursday morning, according to CBS Sacramento.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. along the 400 block of Avocet Avenue.

Davis police say officers who got to scene found a woman lying on the ground.

⁦.⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ Investigators still on the scene of an officer involved shooting this morning in Davis. Two people dead, the officer received injuries and was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. This appears to have started out as a domestic disturbance. pic.twitter.com/MdMZIO2n3O — Dan Mitchinson (@dmitchinson) December 19, 2019

Officers say the incident quickly escalated and a man started getting physical with them.

The man was then shot by officers.

Both the man and woman have since been pronounced dead. It’s unclear at this point if the woman was already dead when officers arrived, police say, and they don’t know how she died.

One officer was injured in the incident, but police say the officer was not shot. That officer is expected to be OK.