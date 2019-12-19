SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews in San Mateo Country were working Thursday to help remove a large oak tree that came crashing down onto a home in Emerald Hills, according to authorities.
According to a post on Twitter by the Cal Fire San Mateo Santa Cruz unit at around 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning, both the San Mateo County Fire Department and Redwood City Fire Department responded to reports of the tree falling into the home in the unincorporated neighborhood of Emerald Hills.
San Mateo County FD & @redwoodcityfire responded to huge oak tree on home, Ferndale Way in Emerald Hills. No injuries. Homeowner says he recently had massive oak trimmed. Branches pierced living room ceiling, took off tops of redwoods on way down. Ground saturated by recent rain. pic.twitter.com/zFFFXl6j9h
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) December 19, 2019
According to the post, branches of the tree pierced the roof of the home and were sticking through the ceiling of the living room. It also took off the tops of nearby redwood trees on the way down.
The home owner told fire officials they just had the branches trimmed. Fire officials said stormy weather made the ground too wet to support the weight of the tree.
No injuries were reported. It was not known if the damage to the home affected the house’s structural integrity.
