NOVATO (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was struck by a train Thursday in Novato, officials with Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit said.

Transit officials reported the collision at 8:31 p.m. on Twitter.

Northbound passengers had to get off at the Novato Hamilton station where a bus took them to the Novato San Marin station so they could continue their trip.

Transit officials said to expect delays.

