Comments
NOVATO (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was struck by a train Thursday in Novato, officials with Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit said.
Transit officials reported the collision at 8:31 p.m. on Twitter.
Northbound passengers had to get off at the Novato Hamilton station where a bus took them to the Novato San Marin station so they could continue their trip.
Transit officials said to expect delays.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.