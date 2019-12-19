Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A bomb threat forced the closure of San Francisco State’s main campus Thursday afternoon and the evacuation of at least one residential building, authorities said.
University officials said they received the threat targeting a “few buildings” on campus around 2 p.m. Alerts were sent out to students and campus police began the process of closing down the main campus.
The threat also forced the evacuation of residents from Centennial Village Building C. Students were allowed to remain on other campus housing.
San Francisco police bomb experts with their search dogs also responded to the campus.
You must log in to post a comment.