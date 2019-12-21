GILROY (CBS SF) – State Highway 152 is expected to be closed in both directions until about 11 p.m. Saturday between Bloomfield Avenue and state Highway 156 east of Gilroy after a head-on accident that killed one driver and seriously injured another, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred about 5:11 p.m. Saturday at Highway 152 at Lovers Lane about five miles east of Gilroy, said CHP Sgt. Mark McNabb. A Jaguar was headed west “at a high rate of speed” when it veered into the eastbound lane and slammed head-on into a white GMC van. The Jaguar then collided with a big rig before the Jaguar burst into flames, McNabb said.

The driver of the Jaguar was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC van was pulled out of that burning vehicle by a passing motorist and taken to an area hospital by ambulance with significant injuries.

No one in the big rig was injured, McNabb said.

No more specific information about the driver who died or the one who was injured was immediately available, McNabb said.

