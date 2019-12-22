Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBS LA) — Los Angeles Fire Department investigators believe an electrical problem started a fire which engulfed three propane-fueled buses at LAX Saturday night.
The fire burned two buses before jumping to a third.
Firefighters say the fire, which took less than 20 minutes to contain, looked worse that it was. They say they have no reason to consider it suspicious. No one was hurt, on or even near the buses when they caught fire near the edge of the LAXit rideshare pickup lot around 9 p.m.
The blaze caused the lot to be temporarily evacuated and stalled traffic around the airport’s “horseshoe.”
