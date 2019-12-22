Comments
PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A completely severed power pole caused by a hit-and-run collision has created a traffic hazard in Pittsburg, police said Sunday afternoon.
The downed line and live wires have closed down the road from Cannery Drive to Amberhill Court, Pittsburg police said in a Twitter post around 4 p.m. The collision happened on N. Parkside Drive.
PG&E crews are on the scene working to repair the damage, but the roadway is closed for an extended amount of time, police said.
Police did not say if anyone was injured in the collision. No other details were immediately available.
