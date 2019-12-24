SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old man was stabbed during what witnesses told police was a gang-related fight inside the crowded Santa Rosa Plaza Mall, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said they received calls of the fight and a man with the knife near the Macy’s at around 8:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located one of the alleged participants in front of the southern entrance. He was a 29-year-old man who was suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police were withholding his name due to the violent nature of the crime and the fact the investigation was ongoing.

The stabbing suspect fled the scene and remains at large. He was described as a Hispanic male in his early 20’s, medium build, wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Police said the participants in the fight were believed to be associated with, or previously associated with, Santa Rosa criminal street gangs. The Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Investigation Team will be taking over the investigation.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is encouraging anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the incident to call the Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-3590.