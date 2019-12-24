



MILPITAS (CBS SF) – A suspect in a November attempted homicide was arrested last Wednesday in Milpitas, according to police.

The suspect, 33-year-old Milpitas resident Reginald Lamont Roberts Jr., is alleged to have been the gunman in a Nov. 24 early-morning shooting at the Crossroads Condominium complex, police said.

That morning at 4:14 a.m., a 25-year-old Milpitas man called police to say his car had been hit by gunfire at the complex in the 400 block of Dempsey Road, but that he was uninjured, police said.

Officers who responded located video footage of the shooting via security cameras in the area, police said. Roberts wasn’t identified as a suspect immediately due to the location of the cameras, but police said subsequent police work, including surveillance and the re-interviewing of witnesses led to Roberts being identified as the suspect.

Police weren’t able to locate Roberts or his vehicle until last week, where he was arrested in the 400 block of Dempsey Road. Police didn’t say if he was found at or near the scene of the crime, or just was coincidentally was nearby.

As Roberts was detained, police said detectives located evidence linking him to the shooting. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Anyone with any other information on the case is asked to call police at (408) 586-2400. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department website at http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.