SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The tiny storefront of an East San Jose tamale factory has become a big part of many people’s holiday tradition.

On the stove: steaming-hot pots of chicken, pork and beef simmering and bubbling until they are folded into a corn-maize tamale dough, brought home by the dozen by loyal Tamale Factory customers.

“There’s a lot of people who come here–not just locally. They come from all over–Salinas, Pleasanton, everywhere. I’ve been coming here for many, many years. And all I can say is they’re very, very good,” said longtime customer Chris Lozano.

Lozano says The Tamale Factory has been a beloved part of his holiday family tradition for more than two decades. He says his family tried to make tamales themselves years ago using a traditional recipe.

But he says were more interested in eating them than actually pitching in for the labor-intensive and time-consuming preparation process. They’ve been regular customers of the Tamale Factory ever since.

Long lines of customers wait outside the store early before big holidays. Some buy a small supply of first-come, first-serve tamales, but most have placed their orders well in advance.

“I came over here last year and they sold out. I was very disappointed. This year, I got ahead of it, I made an order. And here I am picking up my order,” said Donna Fivecoat.

There were also first-timers like Ralph Kuittu whose wife’s friends raved about the food so much he had to check it out.

“There’s a lot of good tamales in this area. But I’m really looking forward to these. I think they’ll be better than anything I’ve had,” Kuittu said.

The Tamale Factory is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas day. If you have not placed an order in advance, it’s best to call ahead to check availability.