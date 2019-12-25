



MILL VALLEY (KPIX) — Tuesday afternoon five trees toppled onto a Muir Woods trail, striking two people and killing one of them.

“These were visitors exactly where they are allowed to be,” said Charles Strickfaden, a spokesman for the National Park Service. “It just seems to be an unfortunate, tragic event.”

It was nearing sunset on Christmas Eve, about a half-hour before Muir Woods National Monument was set to close. Three people were walking on Hillside Trail when five trees collapsed like dominos.

A 29-year-old man was killed, according to Ben Ghisletta, a county fire captain.

“One person escaped unharmed,” explained Strickfaden. “The woman was sent to the hospital and, unfortunately, one person was deceased. That trail has been closed because of the fallen trees. Access has been blocked until we can remove it.”

Most of of the park was open on Christmas Day. No one interviewed by KPIX had heard about what happened the day before.

“The trees may have been weakened due to the heavy rain that we’ve had in the last week or so,” Strickfaden said.

The Park Service is investigating what is a very rare kind of incident here, a place where nearly one million people per year visit to view the trees nearly a thousand years old.

“We consider this a totally isolated event and it’s a tragedy,” Strickfaden said. “Our prayers are with the family.”