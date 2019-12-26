Comments
STOCKTON (CBS Sacramento) — Police say two Stockton malls were locked down Thursday evening after a large disturbance involving more than 150 juveniles.
The disturbance started around 5:30 p.m. at the Weberstown Mall on Pacific Ave., where police say they helped mall security get approximately 150-200 juveniles into the parking lot. They say several fights broke out in the parking lot. The mall was locked down during the incident.
Police said one person was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.
It appeared that people who were already shopping at the Weberstown Mall were allowed to stay during the lockdown but the police did not allow new shoppers into the mall.
