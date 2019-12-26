(CBS SF) – Main links for drivers between Northern and Southern California remained closed Thursday, after a major storm brought rain and snow to the region over the Christmas Day holiday.

According to Caltrans, Interstate 5 at the Grapevine south of Bakersfield has been closed since about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after multiple vehicles became stuck in heavy snow.

As of 8 a.m., I-5 is closed about five miles south of the Highway 99 interchange in Kern County to the community of Castaic in Los Angeles County.

Grapevine/Tehachapi: I-5 Grapevine remains CLOSED from 3 mi north of the Jct of SR 126 /at Parker Rd/ to 5 mi south of the Jct of SR 99 /at Grapevine Rd. State Route 58 remains CLOSED from 4.1 mi east of Edison at Towerline Rd to 1 mi west of Mojave. No estimated time of opening pic.twitter.com/RkdBS7NYSd — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 26, 2019

Drivers heading from the Bay Area to Las Vegas are also impacted, as Highway 58 connecting Bakersfield and the Mojave Desert is also shut down at the Tehachapi Pass due to snow. Officials said that highway is closed between the towns of Edison and Mojave.

It is unclear when the roads would reopen.

As of Thursday morning, the best link for drivers traveling between Northern and Southern California is via the coast along Highway 101, but officials said traffic would be heavy.