SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A homeless woman has been arrested for attacking a man walking on Sansome Street in San Francisco on Thursday morning, according to the victim.

The victim, Luke Charles Boe, said the attack happened as he was walking to work with his coworker in front of the 7/11 store at 221 Sansome Street.

Boe said he saw the homeless woman, who he said was “mentally ill” in a Facebook post, hit and push the person in front of him. Then, the woman “came for him like a ravenes [sic] animal.”

Boe said he was not injured and proceeded to film a video of San Francisco police officers detaining the homeless woman.

In his subsequent Facebook post, Boe discussed the dirty streets of San Francisco and mentioned the city’s mayor London Breed as well as President Trump.

California leads the nation, by far, in both the number of homeless people, and the percentage increase in the homeless population – two terrible stats. Crazy Nancy should focus on that in her very down district, and helping her incompetent governor with the big homeless problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Almost right on time Thursday afternoon, President Trump took to Twitter to take aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and the homeless crisis.