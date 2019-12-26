ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Oakland Raiders star rookie running back Josh Jacobs has taken to social media to reveal that over the last few days he has undergone leg surgery for a undisclosed ailment.
Jacobs has had an outstanding rookie season, ranking eighth in the NFL with 1,150 rushing yards. But he has been sidelined the last three games with a fractured right shoulder not with an leg injury.
The twitter video — late Wednesday night — shows Jacobs being wheeled out on a hospital gurney and ends with a shot of a heavily bandaged left calf.
“Surgery went great fastest surgery ever,” he wrote. “This was random. I didn’t plan on even being here.
Josh Jacobs from hospital bed. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/VtvvhaV1DK
— Raider Posts (@RaiderPosts) December 26, 2019
There was no word from the team early Thursday on the nature of Jacob’s injury. Oakland still has a slim chance to earn a wildcard playoff spot with a win this weekend over the Denver Broncos.
