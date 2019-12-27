SAN JOSE (KPIX) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren spent time in San Jose Friday, taking a moment in the afternoon to meet with a local childcare provider and union representatives during her campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Warren, a legislator from Massachusetts, met with Service Employees International Union representatives and Rosa Carreño, a local childcare provider, as part of SEIU’s candidate endorsement process.

“I believe that health care is a basic human right and I believe that we should make health care available to all of our people,” Sen. Warren told a small group of daycare providers at the Wise and Wonderful Day Care and Preschool. “But health care is not a cost that a small business should be trying to bear. It’s too hard on small businesses.”

Warren has been highly critical of candidates who spend the majority of their campaigns soliciting contributions from high-dollar donors and her willingness to meet with small groups of working families to listen to issues important to them has won over supporters.

“She’s one of us. I felt a connection to her. She feels and hears my concerns,” said Rosa Carreno who owns the daycare facility Warren visited.

Warren told supporters that, in addition to universal health care, she supports universal, federally-funded childcare for kids under five and universal preschool programs. Warren says she intends to pay for the program with a tax on the wealthy.

“I believe it’s time for a wealth tax in America. This is a two-cent tax on the top fortunes in this country,” Sen. Warren said.

Rosa’s son Luis says he’s still an undecided voter but was impressed with how relatable Warren was.

“You could definitely get a sense that she listened. She wasn’t just standing there, letting things go in one ear and out the other,” Luis Carrasco said.

Recent polls show Warren, senator Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden tightly clustered in a three-way lead in the state.

Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez, who has not yet endorsed a candidate, says she appreciates Warren’s visit to her community.

“You have candidates all over the country using every spare moment to raise money. To have a candidate take a big chunk of time and spend it one-on-one understanding the struggles and the opportunities for families in our communities is very powerful,” Supervisor Chavez said.

