OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland police will have extra officers on patrol this weekend on the lookout for impaired drivers and illegal sideshow activity, police said Thursday.

In the past, sideshow activity has led to death or serious injuries and the activity will not tolerated in Oakland, police said.

The officers on patrol this will weekend will be accompanied by air support and other regional law enforcement officers to respond to sideshows.

Additionally, in an effort to curb drunk driving, officers will also be looking for impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol, prescription medications, over the counter drugs or marijuana.

“Unfortunately, this time of year is when we see more people driving impaired,” Police Officer Anne Kirkpatrick said in a statement.

“There is no excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair. There are many ways to get home safely without driving,” she said.

Police are urging anyone attending a holiday party to designate a sober driver.

