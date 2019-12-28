SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – President Trump criticized San Francisco’s homeless and crime problems, yet again on, Twitter. This time he escalated matters with a video that begins with images of iconic San Francisco landmarks.



Then it shows the city’s homeless on dirty streets, trash and people smoking pot.



In his pinned tweet, President Trump wrote, “Crazy Nancy Pelosi should spend more time in her decaying city and less time on the impeachment hoax!”

The retweeted video was posted by Dan Scavino, assistant to the president and White House Social Media Director with the caption “brought to you by @speakerpelosi and @gavinnewsom.”



“San Francisco’s beautiful and California in general – everyone wants to live here,” said Rajeen Bisla of Berkeley. “So I mean he can criticize it and there’s a homelessness problem, but we need to focus on affordable housing.”



KPIX 5 showed the video to people in Union Square, on Saturday.

“I just think that Nancy Pelosi is crazy smart. And I think she’s handling the whole impeachment well,” said Jennifer Brown of San Francisco.



State Senator Scott Wiener (D) says the president is politicizing the homelessness crisis.



“Donald Trump is making our challenges around homelessness even worse,” said Wiener. “Throwing people off healthcare, cutting funds for food assistance and affordable housing, and he’s the last person who should be giving advice or lecturing anyone on the challenges we face here.”



The president also tweeted that if Governor Gavin Newsom can’t handle the problem, he must call and politely ask for help.

The governor’s office pointed out on Twitter that back in September, the president rejected California’s request for federal help on homelessness.

“The homeless problem, in other places in the country, it’s still prevalent,” said Dean Van Zante of Sacramento. “It’s still there, and grinding down on one person and blaming them for that one problem, it seems unorthodox.”

“He’s just trying to pull attention away from the fact that he’s a liar and he’s a cheat,” said Shauna Ratliff of Monterey County.