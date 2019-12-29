CONCORD (CBS SF) — Two Sun Valley Mall smash-and-grab suspects were in custody Sunday after a police pursuit ended with their capture on Highway 4, authorities said.
According to Concord police, a SET Team officer spotted two individuals Saturday that were just involved in a grab-n-run theft from JC Penney’s. The officer attempted to stop to the male and female duo however they jumped into their car and led police on a pursuit.
As they headed down Highway 4, a Concord police officer was waiting near the Willow Pass Road exit and had deployed a spike strip.
Three of the four tires on the suspects’ car were disabled, forcing them to pull over near Pittsburg. The suspects were taken into custody without incident.
A 31-year-old Bay Point woman was charged with multiple theft, driving related offenses and violating the terms of her probation.
A 28-year-old By Point man was also charged with theft and conspiracy. Several stolen items were recovered.
