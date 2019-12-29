Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man spotted breaking into cars in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood late Saturday night has been arrested, authorities said.
San Francisco police said they received a 911 call from a woman reporting a man breaking into cars near Hyde and Fulton streets around midnight Saturday.
Arriving officers confronted the man — 40-year-old Steven Mills — and arrested him after they discovered he had property from a victim’s car and burglary tools.
When they ran his name through the computer system they discovered Mills had previously been booked on Dec. 8 on grand theft and contempt charges.
He was again booked into jail with additional counts pending.
You must log in to post a comment.