SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Two people are in custody in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in San Mateo that left one person wounded, police said.
As of 6 p.m., the pair, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, had been arrested after they led East Palo Alto police on a chase over the Dumbarton Bridge.
Police from Fremont and East Palo Alto stopped the two in Fremont.
The shooting took place in the parking lot of the La Hacienda Market at 201 N. Amphlett Blvd. Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and is expected to survive.
