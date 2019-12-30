MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — An armed bicyclist, riding down a Menlo Park street Sunday evening, stopped outside a fenced-in yard and shot a family’s 4-year-old terrier “for no apparent reason,” authorities said.
Menlo Park police said they received a 911 call at around 8:38 p.m. of a shooting in the 1100 block of Hollyburne Ave. Arriving officers discovered a man cradling his dog that had suffered a wound in the shoulder area.
Investigators learned that the suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s wearing a black hooded jacket and dark-colored pants, rode by the home on a mountain bike.
Upon seeing the dog in the yard, the suspect stopped his bicycle, pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the dog “for no apparent reason.” The
suspect then fled on the bike and was last seen riding north on Pierce Road.
The dog was taken to a veterinarian and was in stable condition as of Monday morning, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300 or an anonymous tip line at (650) 330-6395.
