(CBS SF) – The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for most of the Bay Area’s coastline starting on New Year’s Eve afternoon into the night on New Year’s Day.

Large, long-period waves will start around 1 p.m. Tuesday at 6-to-8 feet, with swells that will last 20-22 seconds, meteorologist Will Pi said.

According to Pi, even larger swells will appear Tuesday at 8-to-11 feet along west- and north-facing beaches from far north Sonoma County all the way to Monterey. Break waves on Wednesday may reach 25 feet.

Large long-period waves are expected by midweek. Forerunner waves arrive Tuesday afternoon with swells 20-22 seconds. Larger swells arrive by Wednesday which could produce breakers up to 22 to 26 ft along west and northwest facing beaches. #cawx pic.twitter.com/8vXXHhaEfk — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 30, 2019

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Pi said beaches that face towards the south won’t be as impacted, but still may produce sneaker waves and rip currents.

Beachgoers are advised to stay off coastal jetties, to keep an eye on children and to never turn their backs to the ocean.

